Lawrence H. “Dunk” Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of First Street, Utica, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side; following a period of declining health.

He was born August 18, 1946 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late Lawrence Smith Dunkerley and Phyllis Swartzfager Dunkerley. When his parents died at the age of nine, “Dunk” was raised by his grandfather and grandmother Swartzfager.

He was a 1965 graduate of Franklin High School.

Always an extremely hard worker, Dunk had worked in his early years at the Bean Dairy Farm. For more than 41 years, he had worked at the former Franklin Steel, then at Franklin Industries, working his way through the ranks from laborer, machinist, and then onto superintendent of the rolling mill.

He was of the protestant faith, having been a member of The Lupher Chapel.

Dunk was active for many years with The Venango County 4-H, where he was a dairy club leader. He was active for a number of years with the area’s local Masonic bodies. He was a lifetime member of The Utica Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served as chief, and president, and was presently serving on the department’s board of directors.

Next to his family, Dunk’s life centered on the family farm he began, The Chestnut Road Farm (presently, Dunkerley Family Farm and Processing), where he raised beef cattle, soy beans, corn, and pigs.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, and pro wrestling. He loved all forms of auto racing, including Dirt Track; and looked forward to the trips he was able to take to Florida to attend the Daytona 500. Dunk was a diehard Pittsburgh Steeler’s fan. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

Dunk is survived by his longtime companion, Andrea L. Baker of Utica; a son, Lawrence S. “Bummer” Dunkerley and his wife, Rebecca of Utica; and Erin M. Schmidt and her husband, Patrick of Cochranton; in addition to their mother, Cheryl J. Dunkerley of Franklin. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Emma; Jayden; Hazel; and Paisley.

Also surviving are two sisters: Debra J. Deeter and her husband, Robert; and Patti A. Bell and her husband, Chris, all of Utica; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Clayton Smith; and by his grandparents.

Friends may call Friday 2-6 PM in The Utica Volunteer Fire Department; where funeral services will be conducted at 6 PM Friday evening; with a dinner immediately following. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks are encouraged.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either: The Utica Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 83, Utica, PA 16362; or to The Venango County 4-H, Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

In keeping with the wishes of his family, burial in Lupher Chapel Cemetery shall be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

