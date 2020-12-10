Lucille Weber

Lucille Marie (Viehbeck) (Daniels) Weber went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2020.

Born November 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Louise Viehbeck.

Lucille lived many years in Spring Garden, North Hills, Cranberry Township, Zelienople and Franklin. Lucille has been employed by Holiday Inn and Sherwood Oaks Living Facilities. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald George Weber, sons George, Karl and David Daniels, brother Charles and sister Erma.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter Anita Adams and husband Rod of Polk PA; daughter Patty Knowles and husband Doug of Lakeland, FL.

She was the proud grandmother of Jason Gibson, George Daniels IV and wife Cindy, Audra Gibson and husband Ryan Sawak, Jesse Daw and wife Alyssa, Lauren Billy and husband Gregg, Scott Weber, Erika Taylor, Colin Knowles and wife Tiara, Jason Adams and wife Chrissy, Sara Thomas and husband Brian, Joanna Peterson and husband Derek.

She was the cherished great-grandmother Hadden Daniels, Gabriel Sawak, Lylith Daw, Masen Knowles, Gavin Knowles, Everett Taylor, Brandie Stiles and husband Matt, Danielle Warnick and husband Dan, Jacob Peterson and Zarra Knowles; Treasured great-great Grandmother of Remington Stiles.

Lucy loved sports, Big Band music, dancing, volunteering at her church, spending time with her family and friends, exercising and helping others. She was a very kind, caring and loving woman who always saw the best in people. Everyone knew her by her fancy shoes and the big earrings she always wore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ferdinand’s Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 on Friday at 11AM. If you would like to attend the Mass, please call Devlin Funeral Home, 724-772-8800 for a zoom ID and password.

In lieu of flowers memorials for Lucille can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by calling 1-800-805-5856 or online at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, Inc.

