Michael Patton Advising: Putting Your Nest Egg in Three Baskets
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Putting Your Nest Egg in Three Baskets.
“You can’t time the market” is an old maxim, but you also might say, “You can’t always time retirement.” Only 46% of current retirees say they retired when planned, while 48% retired earlier than expected.(1)
Taken together, these two uncertainty factors suggest that it would be wise to prepare for the possibility that you might retire during a market downturn. You’re fortunate if you retire during a market upswing.
Read the full article.
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.