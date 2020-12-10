Say What?!: Long-Lost Jacob Jordaens Painting Found Hanging in Municipal Office

BRUSSELS, Belgium – A long-lost painting by early 17th century Flemish painter Jacob Jordaens was discovered hanging in a municipal building in Brussels, officials said.

Belgium’s Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage said the painting hanging at the Saint-Gilles City Hall in Brussels was long thought to be a copy, but a recent inventory project discovered the painting of Jesus, Joseph, Mary and Ste. Anne was a Jordaens original.

