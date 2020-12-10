 

SPONSORED: Check Out the Daily Specials & Toys for Tots Christmas Contest at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge!

Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Casey's-Decorations-safeOIL CITY, Pa. – It’s for the kids! Stop into Casey’s Restaurant to donate and enter their contest.

Their elves have decorated Casey’s for the holiday season with many Christmas bulbs. Try to guess how many bulbs they have on display. Each entry to guess is $1.00 donated to Toys for Tots of Venango County. The closest guess at the end of the contest will win a $25.00 gift certificate. Ties or all correct guesses will be placed into a drawing for the winner.

The contest runs until December 20.

Check out these awesome daily specials at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge:

  • Monday: Chicken & Biscuits – comes with mashed potatoes
  • Tuesday: Tacos – Chicken or Beef Taco Salads
  • Wednesday: Patty Melt with Fresh Cut Fries
  • Thursday: 10 Wings & Fresh Cut Fries
  • Friday: Fish Fry – Dinners with 2 sides or Sandwiches with 1 side
  • Saturday: Seafood Buckets – 1 lb. Crablegs, 1/2 Shrimp, Mussels or Clams, 2 sides & breadstick — Breakfast All Day
  • Sunday: Sausage Gravy & Biscuits — Breakfast All Day

Caseys Chicken and Biscuits

And, don’t forget about the deserts!

Caseys Deserts

Check out Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge for additional daily specials and seafood specials.

Caseys Fish

Serving breakfast every day and all day on Saturday and Sundays.

The restaurant is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to midnight.

Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge is a family-friendly restaurant.

More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here.


