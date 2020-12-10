Three Local Residents Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local residents were involved in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 last week.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the three-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on December 1, on State Route 68 just west of Rohrbach Road in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a known 16-year-old male driver from Poland, Ohio, was operating a 2008 Ford Taurus, traveling east on State Route 68, when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roadway.

The vehicle then spun around and entered the westbound lane, where it sideswiped a 2019 Nissan Titan, operated by 43-year-old Barry Terrance Allmond, of Rimersburg, causing Allmond’s vehicle to travel into the eastbound lane.

Allmond’s vehicle then struck a 2020 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 22-year-old Tye B. Jordan, of East Brady, head-on in the eastbound lane.

All three drivers and a passenger in the teen driver’s vehicle, identified as a known 17-year-old male from East Brady, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Allmond’s vehicle and Jordan’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

