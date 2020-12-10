 

Wendy J. Perez

Thursday, December 10, 2020 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NLXBMMQMl2AakyWendy J. Perez, 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Born July 5, 1955 in Clarion, she was a daughter or the late James Benjamin Hook and Myrtle Lucille Brothers Hook. She was a graduate of Keystone High School and dental assistant training school.

Wendy worked as a dental assistant for Dale Myers Dentistry in Knox. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine where she served on the church council, parish council and cleaned the church. Wendy volunteered with Charitable Deeds and Services, was a Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed walking her dog.

She is survived by her son Scott Perez and his wife, Rachel, of Butler.

In addition to her parents Wendy was preceded in death her sister, Marsha Mahle.

Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. in Knox. Reverend Karen Parsh, pastor of the Salem Lutheran church will officiate over the services.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11.a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Wendy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


