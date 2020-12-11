A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light south wind.

Saturday – Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

