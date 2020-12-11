JCPenney to Close Clarion Mall Location

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion JCPenney store will be permanently closing its doors early next year.

JCPenney Communications Manager Kristen Bennett confirmed to exploreClarion.com that the company’s Clarion Mall location will be closing.

Bennett declined to divulge any details related to possible employee compensation packages; however, she did say that “impacted associates are being treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”

The Plano-based company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, Dec. 7. and announced the completion of its sale under which Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. have acquired substantially all of JCPenney’s retail and operating assets. The sale had previously been approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on November 9, 2020.

JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020 followed by a wave of over 150 store closures. Four Pennsylvania JCPenney locations were among the closures, including one in the Clearview Mall in Butler.

“Following a comprehensive review of the JCPenney retail footprint, we announced several phases of store closures in 2020, part of our store optimization strategy that began in June and included plans to close up to 200 stores throughout our financial restructuring,” said the company in a release issued earlier this year.

“While store closure decisions are never easy, our store optimization strategy is intended to better position JCPenney to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

The next phase of closures, including the Clarion store, is expected to take place in March 2021.

Bennett said an exact date has yet to be determined.

