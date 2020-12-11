Christmas Spirit Alive and Well in Knox Thanks to First Responders

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well this year in Knox thanks to local first responders.

(Pictured: Officer Bauer with The Knox Giving Tree. Courtesy of Police Chief Jason Bowen.)

With so many events and traditions being canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Knox Borough Police Department and Knox Volunteer Fire Company took it upon themselves to create Christmas fun for residents of Knox.

“A Knox Christmas with the Clause’s” will kick-off Saturday with Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way through town to the Knox Fire Station. This will give those unable to leave their houses a chance to see the famous couple!

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. there will be opportunities for FREE photos with Santa! CDC guidelines are strongly encouraged, as well as social distancing and wearing masks. Small grab bags and treats for children will be available outside under a tent. It is rumored that Santa’s helpers will be on-site to help with disinfecting as the night goes on!

What to expect:

– Please arrive in your cars to help with a smooth and steady wait and transition (do not walk to the event unless you HAVE to)

– Masks must be worn inside at all times

– No more than 10 people will be inside at all times

– Hand sanitizer stations will be set-up

– Benches will be sanitized between each family

At 8:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will deliver a special reading of The Night Before Christmas. This part of the event is virtual, only, and can be viewed on the Knox Volunteer Fire Company Facebook Page.

One of the event coordinators, Kristen Yeager, is looking forward to a safe and fun Saturday evening.

“We didn’t want to cancel the event and take away from the kids. We want to keep everyone safe and healthy and that is why we will be taking all precautionary measures,” Yeager said. “We want to give folks something to look forward to. We want to see the smiles on the children’s faces when they see Santa. Give them something normal in a year that has been far from it!”

Knox Chief of Police Jason Bowen said that if they can give the children a sense of normalcy in this unprecedented time, then they will be happy.

“It’s with great people of the community and support that we’re able to do the things we are able to do,” Chief Bowen added, “as without the great support none of it would be possible.”

More information on A Knox Christmas with the Clauses can be found here.

Later this month, Knox Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Borough Police are teaming up, once again, to provide a fun and friendly Gingerbread competition.

Gingerbread houses must be made out of any edible products. Homemade gingerbread kits are also available, free of charge, by reaching out to either department. Photos can be sent to the Knox Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook by December 17. Winners will be announced on December 18.

Chief Jason Bowen is keeping former Knox Police Chief Joab Orr’s tradition going with The Knox Giving Tree. Each year, the giving tree is graciously donated by John and Kim Daugherty of Irish Acres Tree Farm.

“The concept of the tree is simple,” Chief Bowen mentioned. “If it’s on or around the tree, it’s FREE. If anyone wants to leave something, they can – no questions asked and no permission needed!”

One other program Knox Police-EMS-Fire Departments are teaming up for is a local toy drive! For this event, they have teamed up with Knox Dollar General.

Chief Bowen explained that they are extending the toy drive further out than the borough this year by offering it to the entire Knox Police, Fire, and EMS coverage areas.

“We are asking that if anyone knows of a family in the coverage area (that) can use some extra help this holiday season, to please reach out to the Knox Borough Police Department as we want to see that no child goes without a gift this holiday season!”

While this Christmas season may look a little different than previous years, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Borough Police, and Knox EMS are helping keep the spirit alive for Knox residents.

“I would like to thank everyone that has helped step up to help make these programs possible! This clearly shows what big hearts there are in small communities like Knox! This year has been difficult for many families…we asked for the community’s support, and they have responded graciously!”

Chief Bowen and the rest of the Police, Fire, and EMS Departments have requested if anyone sees Kim and John Daugherty, owners of Irish Acres Tree Farm, or Melissa Melitus, Knox Dollar General Manager, to please thank them for their time and supplies donated.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.