Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cobbler

Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this tart treat!

Ingredients

5 cups pitted canned tart red cherries
1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

TOPPING:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cold butter
1/3 to 1/2 cup milk

Directions

-Drain cherries, reserving 1-1/4 cups juice; set aside. Discard remaining juice. In a large saucepan, combine the sugars, cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg; stir in lemon juice and reserved cherry juice until smooth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly.

-Add cherries; pour into an ungreased 9-in. square baking pan. For topping, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in enough milk to moisten. Drop by tablespoonfuls over cherries. Bake at 450° for 10-13 minutes or until golden brown.


