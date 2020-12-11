Clarion County Reports 46 New COVID-19 Cases; Seven Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Friday, December 11, Clarion County reported 46 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,495.

Neighboring Forest County reported seven new cases, bringing their total to 150.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/11/20 – 12,745



12/10/20 – 11,97212/09/20 – 8,70312/08/20 – 10,17012/07/20 – 6,33012/06/20 – 8,63012/05/20 – 12,884

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2286 57 2343 51 Butler 5905 245 6150 117 Clarion 1449 46 1495 14 Clearfield 2490 128 2618 25 Crawford 2803 598 3401 41 Elk 767 34 801 10 Forest 143 7 150 2 Indiana 3130 87 3217 72 Jefferson 1278 53 1331 11 McKean 954 25 979 6 Mercer 4010 154 4164 68 Venango 1448 47 1495 17 Warren 685 33 718 3





The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 11, that there were 12,745 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 470,034.

There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, December 10, there were 225 new deaths reported for a total of 12,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 28,466 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,009,510 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 42,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,841 cases among employees, for a total of 50,221 at 1,381 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,425 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,424 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

