D9 Football All-Conference Teams Released

On Thursday night, District 9 selected football all-conference teams for each of the four divisions. Full teams were selected for each division, while some players received higher honors for their elite level work.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

In the Small School South Division, Union/A-C Valley’s Ethan McFadden won the Offensive Lineman of the Year award, while Caden Rainey won the Offensive MVP award. The Defensive MVP award went to Carter Terwint, another Union/A-C Valley star. Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield was recognized as the Defensive Lineman of the Year. Redbank’s Blane Gold was named Coach of the Year.

In the Large School South Division, Brookville’s Jack Krug won the Offensive MVP Award. Krug is joined by his teammate, Elliot Park, who took home the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman took home Defensive MVP honors, while Punxsutawney’s Brandon Ishman was chosen as the Offensive Lineman of the Year. Joe Sherwin of Karns City was named Coach of the Year.

In the Small School North Division, Smethport swept the offensive honors, with Adenn Stevens taking home the Offensive Lineman of the Year award, while Noah Lent was chosen as the Offensive MVP. Coudersport took home both defensive awards, with Cale Ayers winning the Defensive Lineman of the Year honor, and Hayden Keck taking home the Defensive MVP prize. Smethport coach Adam Jack took home the Coach of the Year prize.

In the Large School North Division, St. Marys had three athletes given top honors. Christian Coudriet was selected as the Offensive MVP, Sean Lathrop was the Defensive MVP, and Garett Bauer won the Offensive Lineman of the Year honor. Kane’s Reese Novosel took home the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. Chris Dwork of St. Marys received the Coach of the Year honor.

See the rest of the All-Conference Teams below:

DISTRICT 9 SMALL SCHOOL SOUTH FOOTBALL

(2020-2021)

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ethan McFadden – Union/A-C Valley

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield – Redbank Valley

Offensive MVP: Caden Rainey – Union/A-C Valley

Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint – Union/A-C Valley

Offensive Interior Line:

Curtis Caldwell Curwensville

Landon Hurrelbrink Keystone

Ethan McFadden Union/A-C Valley

Aidan Gardner Redbank

Haden Peters Keystone

Wide Receiver/Slot Back:

Caiden Rainey Union/A-C Valley

Ty Terry Curwensville

Marquese Gardlock Redbank Valley

Quarterback:

Tanner Merwin Union/A-C Valley

Tight End:

Keenan Heeter Keystone

Running back/Slot Back:

Nick Weaver Keystone

Ray Schreckengost Redbank Valley

Dalton Bish Redbank Valley

Return Specialist:

Caden Rainey Union/A-C Valley

Punter:

Nick Weaver Keystone

Place Kicker:

Jake Mullins Curwensville

Fullback:

Caleb Nellis Keystone

Kobe Bonanno Redbank Valley

Linebackers:

Carter Terwint Union/A-C Valley

Seth Stewart Brockway

Hudson Martz Redbank Valley

Eli Penny Union/A-C Valley

Defensive Line/ Ends:

Joe Mansfield Redbank Valley

Kobe Bonanno Redbank Valley

Nick Weaver Keystone

Ethan McFadden Union/A-C Valley

Scott Condon Curwensville

Mike Card Union/A-C Valley

Safety:

Zander McHenry Keystone

Ben Glasl Brockway

Cornerback:

Caden Rainey Union/A-C Valley

Dalton Bish Redbank Valley

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Peyton Maurer – Brockway – Defensive Line

Thad Butler – Curwensville – Slot Back

COACH OF THE YEAR: Blane Gold – Redbank Valley

District 9 Small School SOUTH Champions: Redbank Valley

DISTRICT 9 BIG SCHOOL SOUTH FOOTBALL ALL STARS

(2020-2021)

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Ishman – Punxsutawney

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Elliot Park – Brookville

Offensive MVP: Jack Krug – Brookville

Defensive MVP: Nathan Waltman – Karns City

Offensive Interior Line:

Brandon Ishman Punxsutawney

Aaron Taylor Karns City

Elliot Park Brookville

Isaiah Usselman Moniteau

Nathan Taylor Brookville

Wide Receiver/Slot Back:

Robert Keth Brookville

Ethan Burford Central Clarion

Kaden Scherer Karns City

Running Back/Slot Back:

Cutter Boggess Central Clarion

Mason Mershimer Moniteau

Fullback:

Luke Garing Karns City

Chaz McGuire Moniteau

Ruben Estrada DuBois Area

Tight End:

Nathan Waltman Karns City

Quarterback:

Jack Krug Brookville

Return Specialist:

Derraick Burkett DuBois Area

Punter:

Nathan Taylor Brookville

Place Kicker:

Owen Collwell Karns City

Beau Verdill Central Clarion

Linebackers:

Nathan Waltman Karns City

Cutter Boggess Central Clarion

Mason Mershimer Moniteau

Robert Keth Brookville

Defensive Line/Ends:

Brandon Ishman Punxsutawney

Mason McNany Karns City

Elliott Park Brookville

Bobby Kennis DuBois Area

Hunter Craddock Central Clarion

Safety:

Kameron Falgout Punxsutawney

Ethan Burford Central Clarion

Cooper Shall Central Clarion

Cornerback:

Kyle MacBeth Brookville

Dale Kot DuBois Area

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Calvin German – Central Clarion – Quarterback

Cole Coon – Karns City –Running back

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Sherwin – Karns City

Big School SOUTH Division Champions: Brookville

DISTRICT 9 SMALL SCHOOL NORTH FOOTBALL ALL STARS

(2020-2021)

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Adenn Stevens – Smethport

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Cale Ayers – Coudersport

Offensive MVP: Noah Lent – Smethport

Defensive MVP: Hayden Keck – Coudersport

Offensive Interior Line:

Justin Young Port Allegany

Jake Parrish Elk County Catholic

Cale Ayers Coudersport

Adenn Stevens Smethport

Jacob Coffman Otto-Eldred

Wide Receiver/Slot Back:

Trey Ayers Port Allegany

Ryli Burritt Smethport

Ethan Smith Otto-Eldred

Fullback:

Blaine Moses Port Allegany

Brandt Kightlinger Coudersport

Running Back/Slot Back:

Sam Kaul Elk County Catholic

Braedon Johnson Smethport

Tight End:

Joe Tettis Elk County Catholic

Quarterback:

Noah Lent Smethport

Return Specialist:

Cole Sebastian Otto-Eldred

Punter:

Cole Sebastian Otto-Eldred

Place Kicker:

Jake Merry Otto-Eldred

Linebackers:

Blaine Moses Port Allegany

TJ VanScoter Otto-Eldred

Nick Crisp Elk County Catholic

Travis Cooney Smethport

Defensive Line/Ends:

Bryan Schatz Elk County Catholic

Cale Ayers Coudersport

Kameron Rounsville Smethport

Zazeric Bell Otto-Eldred

Dalton Distrola Port Allegany

Safety:

Hayden Keck Coudersport

Devon Fowler Cameron County

Cornerback:

Noah Archer Port Allegany

Logan Christie Smethport

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Dalton Keglovits – Coudersport

Trevor Zuver – Smethport

COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Jack – Smethport

Small School NORTH Division Champions: Smethport

DISTRICT 9 BIG SCHOOL NORTH FOOTBALL ALL STARS

(2020-2021)

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Garett Bauer – St. Marys

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Reese Novosel – Kane

Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet – St. Marys

Defensive MVP: Sean Lathrop – St. Marys

Offensive Interior Line:

Garett Bauer St. Marys

Reese Novosel Kane

Caiden Baker St. Marys

Dan Park Ridgway

Ryan Hughes Bradford

Wide Receiver/Slot Back:

Will Howard Ridgway

Mitchell Reiter St. Marys

Elijah Fitton Bradford

Running Back/Slot Back:

Josh Buhl Kane

Cam Marciniak Ridgway

Jacob Kline St. Marys

Tight End:

Alex Bon Ridgway

Bobby Rumcik Kane

Quarterback:

Christian Coudriet St. Marys

Return Specialist:

Elijah Fitton Bradford

Fullback:

Eric Salberg Ridgway

Addison Plants Kane

Punter:

Luke Zimmerman Ridgway

Ryan Buhl Kane

Place Kicker:

Vinicius Nunes St. Marys

Linebackers:

Sean Lathrop St. Marys

Ricky Delhunty Ridgway

Josh Buhl Kane

Mike Gow Bradford

Defensive Line/Ends:

Reese Novosel Kane

Dan Park Ridgway

Jake Costanzo Kane

Ryan Hughes Bradford

Alex Liners Bradford

Alex Lukaschunis St. Marys

Safety:

Harley Morris Kane

Dominic Allegretto Ridgway

Cornerback:

Austen Davis Bradford

Cam Marciniak Ridgway

Zuke Smith Kane

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Dalton Dixon – Bradford – Wide Receiver

Connor Bresler – St. Marys – Linebacker

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Dwork – St. Marys

Big School NORTH Division Champions: St. Marys

