D9 Football All-Conference Teams Released
On Thursday night, District 9 selected football all-conference teams for each of the four divisions. Full teams were selected for each division, while some players received higher honors for their elite level work.
(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)
In the Small School South Division, Union/A-C Valley’s Ethan McFadden won the Offensive Lineman of the Year award, while Caden Rainey won the Offensive MVP award. The Defensive MVP award went to Carter Terwint, another Union/A-C Valley star. Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield was recognized as the Defensive Lineman of the Year. Redbank’s Blane Gold was named Coach of the Year.
In the Large School South Division, Brookville’s Jack Krug won the Offensive MVP Award. Krug is joined by his teammate, Elliot Park, who took home the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman took home Defensive MVP honors, while Punxsutawney’s Brandon Ishman was chosen as the Offensive Lineman of the Year. Joe Sherwin of Karns City was named Coach of the Year.
In the Small School North Division, Smethport swept the offensive honors, with Adenn Stevens taking home the Offensive Lineman of the Year award, while Noah Lent was chosen as the Offensive MVP. Coudersport took home both defensive awards, with Cale Ayers winning the Defensive Lineman of the Year honor, and Hayden Keck taking home the Defensive MVP prize. Smethport coach Adam Jack took home the Coach of the Year prize.
In the Large School North Division, St. Marys had three athletes given top honors. Christian Coudriet was selected as the Offensive MVP, Sean Lathrop was the Defensive MVP, and Garett Bauer won the Offensive Lineman of the Year honor. Kane’s Reese Novosel took home the Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. Chris Dwork of St. Marys received the Coach of the Year honor.
See the rest of the All-Conference Teams below:
DISTRICT 9 SMALL SCHOOL SOUTH FOOTBALL
(2020-2021)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ethan McFadden – Union/A-C Valley
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield – Redbank Valley
Offensive MVP: Caden Rainey – Union/A-C Valley
Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint – Union/A-C Valley
Offensive Interior Line:
Curtis Caldwell Curwensville
Landon Hurrelbrink Keystone
Ethan McFadden Union/A-C Valley
Aidan Gardner Redbank
Haden Peters Keystone
Wide Receiver/Slot Back:
Caiden Rainey Union/A-C Valley
Ty Terry Curwensville
Marquese Gardlock Redbank Valley
Quarterback:
Tanner Merwin Union/A-C Valley
Tight End:
Keenan Heeter Keystone
Running back/Slot Back:
Nick Weaver Keystone
Ray Schreckengost Redbank Valley
Dalton Bish Redbank Valley
Return Specialist:
Caden Rainey Union/A-C Valley
Punter:
Nick Weaver Keystone
Place Kicker:
Jake Mullins Curwensville
Fullback:
Caleb Nellis Keystone
Kobe Bonanno Redbank Valley
Linebackers:
Carter Terwint Union/A-C Valley
Seth Stewart Brockway
Hudson Martz Redbank Valley
Eli Penny Union/A-C Valley
Defensive Line/ Ends:
Joe Mansfield Redbank Valley
Kobe Bonanno Redbank Valley
Nick Weaver Keystone
Ethan McFadden Union/A-C Valley
Scott Condon Curwensville
Mike Card Union/A-C Valley
Safety:
Zander McHenry Keystone
Ben Glasl Brockway
Cornerback:
Caden Rainey Union/A-C Valley
Dalton Bish Redbank Valley
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
Peyton Maurer – Brockway – Defensive Line
Thad Butler – Curwensville – Slot Back
COACH OF THE YEAR: Blane Gold – Redbank Valley
District 9 Small School SOUTH Champions: Redbank Valley
DISTRICT 9 BIG SCHOOL SOUTH FOOTBALL ALL STARS
(2020-2021)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Ishman – Punxsutawney
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Elliot Park – Brookville
Offensive MVP: Jack Krug – Brookville
Defensive MVP: Nathan Waltman – Karns City
Offensive Interior Line:
Brandon Ishman Punxsutawney
Aaron Taylor Karns City
Elliot Park Brookville
Isaiah Usselman Moniteau
Nathan Taylor Brookville
Wide Receiver/Slot Back:
Robert Keth Brookville
Ethan Burford Central Clarion
Kaden Scherer Karns City
Running Back/Slot Back:
Cutter Boggess Central Clarion
Mason Mershimer Moniteau
Fullback:
Luke Garing Karns City
Chaz McGuire Moniteau
Ruben Estrada DuBois Area
Tight End:
Nathan Waltman Karns City
Quarterback:
Jack Krug Brookville
Return Specialist:
Derraick Burkett DuBois Area
Punter:
Nathan Taylor Brookville
Place Kicker:
Owen Collwell Karns City
Beau Verdill Central Clarion
Linebackers:
Nathan Waltman Karns City
Cutter Boggess Central Clarion
Mason Mershimer Moniteau
Robert Keth Brookville
Defensive Line/Ends:
Brandon Ishman Punxsutawney
Mason McNany Karns City
Elliott Park Brookville
Bobby Kennis DuBois Area
Hunter Craddock Central Clarion
Safety:
Kameron Falgout Punxsutawney
Ethan Burford Central Clarion
Cooper Shall Central Clarion
Cornerback:
Kyle MacBeth Brookville
Dale Kot DuBois Area
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Calvin German – Central Clarion – Quarterback
Cole Coon – Karns City –Running back
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Sherwin – Karns City
Big School SOUTH Division Champions: Brookville
DISTRICT 9 SMALL SCHOOL NORTH FOOTBALL ALL STARS
(2020-2021)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Adenn Stevens – Smethport
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Cale Ayers – Coudersport
Offensive MVP: Noah Lent – Smethport
Defensive MVP: Hayden Keck – Coudersport
Offensive Interior Line:
Justin Young Port Allegany
Jake Parrish Elk County Catholic
Cale Ayers Coudersport
Adenn Stevens Smethport
Jacob Coffman Otto-Eldred
Wide Receiver/Slot Back:
Trey Ayers Port Allegany
Ryli Burritt Smethport
Ethan Smith Otto-Eldred
Fullback:
Blaine Moses Port Allegany
Brandt Kightlinger Coudersport
Running Back/Slot Back:
Sam Kaul Elk County Catholic
Braedon Johnson Smethport
Tight End:
Joe Tettis Elk County Catholic
Quarterback:
Noah Lent Smethport
Return Specialist:
Cole Sebastian Otto-Eldred
Punter:
Cole Sebastian Otto-Eldred
Place Kicker:
Jake Merry Otto-Eldred
Linebackers:
Blaine Moses Port Allegany
TJ VanScoter Otto-Eldred
Nick Crisp Elk County Catholic
Travis Cooney Smethport
Defensive Line/Ends:
Bryan Schatz Elk County Catholic
Cale Ayers Coudersport
Kameron Rounsville Smethport
Zazeric Bell Otto-Eldred
Dalton Distrola Port Allegany
Safety:
Hayden Keck Coudersport
Devon Fowler Cameron County
Cornerback:
Noah Archer Port Allegany
Logan Christie Smethport
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Dalton Keglovits – Coudersport
Trevor Zuver – Smethport
COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Jack – Smethport
Small School NORTH Division Champions: Smethport
DISTRICT 9 BIG SCHOOL NORTH FOOTBALL ALL STARS
(2020-2021)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Garett Bauer – St. Marys
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Reese Novosel – Kane
Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet – St. Marys
Defensive MVP: Sean Lathrop – St. Marys
Offensive Interior Line:
Garett Bauer St. Marys
Reese Novosel Kane
Caiden Baker St. Marys
Dan Park Ridgway
Ryan Hughes Bradford
Wide Receiver/Slot Back:
Will Howard Ridgway
Mitchell Reiter St. Marys
Elijah Fitton Bradford
Running Back/Slot Back:
Josh Buhl Kane
Cam Marciniak Ridgway
Jacob Kline St. Marys
Tight End:
Alex Bon Ridgway
Bobby Rumcik Kane
Quarterback:
Christian Coudriet St. Marys
Return Specialist:
Elijah Fitton Bradford
Fullback:
Eric Salberg Ridgway
Addison Plants Kane
Punter:
Luke Zimmerman Ridgway
Ryan Buhl Kane
Place Kicker:
Vinicius Nunes St. Marys
Linebackers:
Sean Lathrop St. Marys
Ricky Delhunty Ridgway
Josh Buhl Kane
Mike Gow Bradford
Defensive Line/Ends:
Reese Novosel Kane
Dan Park Ridgway
Jake Costanzo Kane
Ryan Hughes Bradford
Alex Liners Bradford
Alex Lukaschunis St. Marys
Safety:
Harley Morris Kane
Dominic Allegretto Ridgway
Cornerback:
Austen Davis Bradford
Cam Marciniak Ridgway
Zuke Smith Kane
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Dalton Dixon – Bradford – Wide Receiver
Connor Bresler – St. Marys – Linebacker
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Dwork – St. Marys
Big School NORTH Division Champions: St. Marys
