 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Danny S. Crawford

Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thumbnail (8) (1)Danny S. Crawford, 69, of Franklin, passed away on December 10, 2020.

Born October 31, 1951, in Cochranton, PA, he was the son of the late Albertus Crawford and Margretta Burk.

On February 5, 1972, he married the love of his life, the former Melinda Vath; she survives him.

For most of his life, Danny was employed by Joy Mining as a machinist and electrician.

Danny was always willing to help people. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nothing made him happier than his family and the friends that the Lord let him choose as family. Danny held memberships with the local VFW, Moose, and Eagles clubs, as well as a steward and committeeman for the IAM Aerospace workers #1842.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Melinda of Franklin; his daughter, Jennifer Hileman (Blain) of New Castle; his son, Brian Crawford of Cooperstown; grandchildren, Tristan Hileman, Sun Xia Hileman, Brian M. Crawford, and Gunner Crawford; his sisters, Albirta Poole (John) of Polk, Becky Austin of Franklin, and Karen Ryder of Franklin; and his brothers, Jim Crawford of Franklin and William Carll of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Janet Burk and his brother, Jack Burk.

As per the family’s request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Danny’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital located at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Hospital located at 1645 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.