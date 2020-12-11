Danny S. Crawford, 69, of Franklin, passed away on December 10, 2020.

Born October 31, 1951, in Cochranton, PA, he was the son of the late Albertus Crawford and Margretta Burk.

On February 5, 1972, he married the love of his life, the former Melinda Vath; she survives him.

For most of his life, Danny was employed by Joy Mining as a machinist and electrician.

Danny was always willing to help people. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nothing made him happier than his family and the friends that the Lord let him choose as family. Danny held memberships with the local VFW, Moose, and Eagles clubs, as well as a steward and committeeman for the IAM Aerospace workers #1842.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Melinda of Franklin; his daughter, Jennifer Hileman (Blain) of New Castle; his son, Brian Crawford of Cooperstown; grandchildren, Tristan Hileman, Sun Xia Hileman, Brian M. Crawford, and Gunner Crawford; his sisters, Albirta Poole (John) of Polk, Becky Austin of Franklin, and Karen Ryder of Franklin; and his brothers, Jim Crawford of Franklin and William Carll of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Janet Burk and his brother, Jack Burk.

As per the family’s request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Danny’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital located at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Hospital located at 1645 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

