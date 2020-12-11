Forest Service Announces Winter 2020-2021 Snowmobile Update for the Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announces the opening of snowmobile season at 8 AM on December 18, 2020 in the Allegheny National Forest.

The Forest would like to inform all winter recreationalists of several important changes in snowmobile use for the 2020-2021 winter season.

Forest Road 262 (Longhouse Scenic Byway) will be closed to snowmobile use this winter. In addition, FR 141 will be closed at FR 262 to snowmobile use. These closures are the result of road construction on FR 262 this winter.

The Willow Creek Snowmobile Club (WCSC) has worked with the Bradford City Water Authority, Collins Pine Company, and Pine Acres Country Club to secure 19 miles of new club trails adjacent to the Forest. These trails will be opening this season and are accessible from trail 1A. More information is available at the WCSC website: https://willowcreeksnomobi.wixsite.com/wcsc/trails.

The ANF has approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails and loops, and another 52 miles of trails used for both snowmobiles and ATV/OHMs, when conditions permit. Multiple user groups enjoy the Forest’s trails in the wintertime too, so use caution as you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dog sled teams and cross-country skiers at any time. Please be aware that maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground.

Trail condition reports will begin when adequate snow is received. Updated twice weekly, or when conditions warrant, snowmobile trail conditions are under the quick link menu athttps://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/allegheny/recreation/wintersports.

They can also be accessed by calling one of the ANF’s offices and then following the prompts: Bradford Ranger District: 814-362-4613; Marienville Ranger District: 814.927.6628 or the Supervisor’s Office: 814-723-5150.

