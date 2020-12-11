 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Forest Service Announces Winter 2020-2021 Snowmobile Update for the Allegheny National Forest

Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

snow-3275359_640WARREN, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announces the opening of snowmobile season at 8 AM on December 18, 2020 in the Allegheny National Forest.

The Forest would like to inform all winter recreationalists of several important changes in snowmobile use for the 2020-2021 winter season.

Forest Road 262 (Longhouse Scenic Byway) will be closed to snowmobile use this winter.  In addition, FR 141 will be closed at FR 262 to snowmobile use.  These closures are the result of road construction on FR 262 this winter.

The Willow Creek Snowmobile Club (WCSC) has worked with the Bradford City Water Authority, Collins Pine Company, and Pine Acres Country Club to secure 19 miles of new club trails adjacent to the Forest. These trails will be opening this season and are accessible from trail 1A. More information is available at the WCSC website:https://willowcreeksnomobi.wixsite.com/wcsc/trails.

The ANF has approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails and loops, and another 52 miles of trails used for both snowmobiles and ATV/OHMs, when conditions permit. Multiple user groups enjoy the Forest’s trails in the wintertime too, so use caution as you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dog sled teams and cross-country skiers at any time. Please be aware that maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground.

Trail condition reports will begin when adequate snow is received. Updated twice weekly, or when conditions warrant, snowmobile trail conditions are under the quick link menu athttps://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/allegheny/recreation/wintersports.

They can also be accessed by calling one of the ANF’s offices and then following the prompts: Bradford Ranger District: 814-362-4613; Marienville Ranger District: 814.927.6628 or the Supervisor’s Office: 814-723-5150.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.