Johnathan Noel Colón passed away on November 30th, 2020 in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

He was born April 4th, 1988 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Noel Colón and Renee Rice-Colón.

Johnathan “JC” was loved by many. He loved just hanging out at home watching movies, walking his dog, and listening to music. He was a kind soul with a keen sense of humor. Most importantly, JC had a deep love for his family and cherished the time he spent with his daughter and son.

He is preceded in death by his mother Renee and grandmother Ms. Mary. Johnathan will be missed everyday by his daughter Saniah, significant other, Megan and their son Draco. He is also survived and forever remembered by his father Noel and step-mother Eufemia; his sisters Natasha and Madeline and brothers Justin, Christopher, Jason, Ricardo and Michael, his best friends Andrew and Kamau, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

In lieu of formal arrangements and in light of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you contribute to his GoFundMe – “Johnathan’s Memorial Fund” that will help cover the cost of his burial and the remaining will go to his children.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.