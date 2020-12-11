Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mildred was born on May 29, 1922, at W. Hickory, PA, a daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia Bengez Lalich. She was married to Elmer S. Weber on February 21, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2008.

She was a graduate of the E. Hickory High School, class of 1940, and also of Miss Frances Butler Business School in Pleasantville, class of 1942.

She had worked at Titusville Ironworks from 1942 to 1946 where she met Elmer; was the Pleasantville Boro secretary in the late 1950’s; worked as a nurse’s aide at Sharp’s Convalescent Home; and retired from the former Beverly Health Care in 1984.

She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.

Mildred is survived by a son, David L. Weber of Titusville; a daughter, Melody Chisholm and husband Andrew of State College; two grandchildren, Amelia Chisholm and husband Brett Bentley of Berwyn Heights, MD and Laura Summers and husband Timothy of New Market, MD; three great grandchildren, Ella Mae, Daniel Fraser, and Abigail Lynne Summers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Lalich; and three sisters, Anna Paulich, Kathryn Zischkau, and Mary Pyle.

No public calling hours or funeral service will be observed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.