Breana L. Straw, 22, of Graff Street in Oil City, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Born January 11, 1998, in the Franklin Hospital, a beloved daughter of Carrie Anne O’Day and the late Michael Scott Chatley.

Breana attended Cranberry schools, and also the Venango Technology Center and received her C.N.A. certificate.

Upon becoming a C.N.A., she worked at Presbyterian Home, later Oakwood Heights in Oil City for 5 years; and Clarion Psychiatric Center as a second job that she loved very much.

Breana enjoyed spending time with family, especially her brother and sister Aaron and Cassie. She also cherished the time she spent with her husband, Jesse.

Breana is survived by husband, Jesse L. Straw of Oil City; her mother, Carrie A. O’Day of Venus; her brother, Aaron M. Chatley and his wife Hannah and their daughter Aaliyah of New Mexico; her sister, Cassie L. Chatley of Venus; mother-in-law, Shiela Braden; sister-in-law, Becky Leasure; brother-in-law, Robert Straw and his wife Cammie; niece, Gabby Straw and nephew, Braden Straw, all of Rocky Grove.

Breana is preceded in death by her father, Michael S. Chatley, whom she loved very much; and a sister-in-law, Traci Straw.

Breana would like to thank anyone who has been in her life, and let them know that they have had a good impact on her.

A private visitation and funeral service for the immediate family and very close friends will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.