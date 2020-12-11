 

Police Investigating Animal Cruelty in Madison Township

Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigation a report of animal cruelty in Madison Township.

Around 10:27 a.m. on November 20, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a dog tied up outside, without shelter, at a location on Maple Grove Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, December 10, 2020.


