Police Investigating Animal Cruelty in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigation a report of animal cruelty in Madison Township.

Around 10:27 a.m. on November 20, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a dog tied up outside, without shelter, at a location on Maple Grove Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.