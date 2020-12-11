 

Police Release Details of Vehicle Fire on State Route 36

Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-5ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of a vehicle fire that occurred on State Route 36 on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, as a 2006 Ford F-150, operated by 30-year-old Jonathan C. Michel, of Sigel, was traveling north on State Route 36 when it caught on fire.

Michel stopped the vehicle and was able to exit safely.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Company and Brookville Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.


