Robert Eugene Dunmire, 77, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at UPMC NW after a short period of illness.

Robert was born in Oil City on March 13, 1943, and was the son of the late Vernal E. Sr. and Marguerite C. Whitesell Dunmire.

Robert joined the Navy and fought during the Vietnam War. He worked for Hegedus Aluminum where he was a molder.

He married Ella Irene Manners and they celebrated 53 years in marriage together; she survives.

Robert was a social person that could talk anyone’s ear off, and he always kept himself busy. He enjoyed fishing, collecting trains, taking care of the yard, the Steelers, bowling at Seneca Lanes in the league, and his daughters dog, Daisy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters; Carrie L. Tarr and husband Andy of Oil City and Roberta Dunmire of Oil City.

He is also survived by siblings, Judy Bunnell of Oil City and Cathie Trogdon of NC; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Robert in death are his parents and siblings, Vernal Dunmire Jr., and Carolyn Clark.

There will be no services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

