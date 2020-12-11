 

Susan Louise Kribbs

Friday, December 11, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5fd2b0ac7a570 (1)Susan Louise Kribbs, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Knox and worked in the deli at Tom’s Riverside in Knox.

Susan loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Michael Kribbs of Knox and a daughter, Barbara Jo Reed (Eric) of Centerville; four grandchildren: Stephen Reed, Brittany Reed, Kevin Reed, and Michael Kribbs, Jr.; and a great grandson, Maddox Reed.

Susan is also survived by a brother, John Kribbs of Alexandria, Virginia.

Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held.

Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020.

Online condolences may be sent to Susan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


