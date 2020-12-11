Susan Louise Kribbs, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Knox and worked in the deli at Tom’s Riverside in Knox.

Susan loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Michael Kribbs of Knox and a daughter, Barbara Jo Reed (Eric) of Centerville; four grandchildren: Stephen Reed, Brittany Reed, Kevin Reed, and Michael Kribbs, Jr.; and a great grandson, Maddox Reed.

Susan is also survived by a brother, John Kribbs of Alexandria, Virginia.

Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held.

Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020.

Online condolences may be sent to Susan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.