Terry Paul Blakley Jr., 38, Beaver Falls, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly November 30, 2020 at his home.

Born December 20, 1981, in Franklin, PA, he was a son of Laura Jean Vath (McNeely) and the late Terry Paul Blakley Sr. He was most recently a general manager in the food industry. His passion was music. He was known for his sense of humor, energy, and as a video game enthusiast. He will be remembered as a loving father, son, and husband, who was extremely loyal to his close friends.

Surviving along with his mother, are his wife, Nicole Atkinson, daughters, Harley and Ivy Blakley, sons, Gabriel, Nasir, Aiden, and Zariah Blakley, step-son, Jayden Salada, brothers, Zachary and Ryan Vath, sister, Sara Steetle, grandmother, Shirley Cann, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, and grandparents, James and Lucille Blakley, and Richard Simpson.

No services will be held at this time. The family will announce a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

J&J Spratt Funeral Home, Inc., has been entrusted with the arrangements.

