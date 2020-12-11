SPONSORED: Ordering Wine Is Easy With Deer Creek Winery’s Online Store!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery makes ordering wine easy with their online store!
Get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
Deer Creek Winery is offering FREE SHIPPING on orders for 12 or more bottles and $10 shipping on orders under a case (4-11 bottles)!
Click here to visit their online store.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up or curbside service at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open daily. Click here for hours.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
