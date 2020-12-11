Woman Faces Charges for Hitting, Scratching Man During Custody Exchange in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly hit and scratched a man during a custody exchange in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Christina Marie Dinger, of DuBois.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:15 p.m. on December 4, Christina Marie Dinger and a known male victim became engaged in a verbal dispute during a custody exchange involving their juvenile son.

During the dispute, Dinger allegedly began pulling, scratching, and punching the victim on the head, neck, and shoulders while he was getting the juvenile out of a vehicle. The victim then took the juvenile into his residence and called the police, while Dinger left in her vehicle, the complaint states.

While police were speaking with the victim about the incident, Dinger returned a video call to a known woman at the scene, and Officer Scheckler of the Clarion Borough Police answered the call and identified himself. He then asked Dinger to return to the residence to speak to him about the incident, and Dinger agreed to do so, according to the complaint.

When police spoke to Dinger about the incident, she confirmed the victims’ statements. She reported the victim had made a comment to their son, calling her a (b****), and said she had become upset and told him not to talk that way to her son. She told police she then began to hit the victim on the body and the back of the neck, the complaint indicates.

Dinger was then placed under arrest for simple assault.

Dinger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:45 p.m. on December 4, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on December 15, with Judge Miller presiding.

