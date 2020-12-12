Clarion County Reports 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Additional Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Saturday, December 12, Clarion County reported 54 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,549. Two additional deaths were reported.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new cases, bringing their total to 154.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/12/20 – 11,084



12/11/20 – 12,74512/10/20 – 11,97212/09/20 – 8,70312/08/20 – 10,17012/07/20 – 6,33012/06/20 – 8,630

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2343 74 2417 55 Butler 6150 170 6320 123 Clarion 1495 54 1549 16 Clearfield 2618 110 2728 25 Crawford 3401 187 3588 43 Elk 801 35 836 11 Forest 150 4 154 2 Indiana 3217 60 3277 73 Jefferson 1331 54 1385 15 McKean 979 28 1007 6 Mercer 4164 128 4292 73 Venango 1495 66 1561 19 Warren 718 37 755 5





The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 12, that there were 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.

There are 5,668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,151 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by over 4,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 11 stood at 16.2%

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, December 11, there were 201 new deaths reported for a total of 12,436 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 30,918 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,025,253 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 43,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,925 cases among employees, for a total of 51,150 at 1,390 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,451 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,562 of our total cases are among health care workers.



Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, December 11:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts

