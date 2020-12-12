A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.