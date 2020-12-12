Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Herbed Scallops

Find some delicious coastal flavors in this fancy dish!

Ingredients

1/2 to 3/4 pound sea scallops

3 tablespoons butter, divided



3/4 teaspoon lemon juice1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley or 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh chives or 1/2 teaspoon dried chives1/4 teaspoon minced fresh tarragon or 1/8 teaspoon dried tarragon1/8 teaspoon garlic saltDash pepper2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place scallops in a greased 1-qt. baking dish. Mix 2 tablespoons melted butter, lemon juice, herbs, garlic salt and pepper; drizzle over scallops.

-Mix bread crumbs with remaining melted butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, until scallops are firm and opaque, 20-25 minutes.

