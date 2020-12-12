Department of Education Provides Update to Help School Communities Safely Navigate COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega and Deputy Secretary Matt Stem hosted a media-only virtual press conference to provide school-specific information related to Governor Wolf’s recently announced updated mitigation order.

Ortega and Stem also reiterated the availability of resources, guidance, and recommendations developed to help schools safely navigate COVID-19 as they progress through the 2020-21 academic year.

Audio, Video, and Photos for new stories are available via the PACast website.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.