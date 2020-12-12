Gordon “Bunk” Patterson, 86 of Oil City, PA, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on December 10, 2020.

Gordon was born in Patton, PA, on September 9, 1934, to Josephine (Delpierre) Patterson and Gordon Irvin Patterson.

He was a Veteran of U.S. Navy and sailed throughout Europe and to the Bay of Pigs while serving on the destroyer, USS Holder.

Gordon worked as a machinist/turret lathe operator at USS Steel in Oil City, PA, until it closed in 1985, then worked at various machine shops in the area until getting a job at Zurns Industries in Erie, PA. After becoming semi-retired, “Bunk” as his family and friends fondly called him, then worked at Anderson Metals and Latrobe Steel in Franklin, PA, because he enjoyed working and taking care of his family.

He was a loving father, devoted husband, and amazing grandfather. Gordon was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, but especially loved golfing and was a proud member of the Elder Statesman golf league at Green Acres in Hydetown, PA. He was also a member of the church of the Nazarene for over 43 years.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara A. (DeLucia) Patterson, two brothers, Irvin Patterson of Pleasantville, PA and David Patterson and wife, Jane of Statesboro, NC; his daughters, Heather Patterson and her Fiancee, Edwin Figueroa Jr. and adoring granddaughter, Esabella Figueroa of Fredonia, NY; Amy (Patterson) Mohajer and husband Parviz, of Crowley, TX; Tammy Patterson formerly of OC; and Cynthia (Patterson) Davis of Dubois, PA; a sister in law, Susan Culver; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and two sisters, Richard K. (Dick) Patterson, Victoria (Patterson) Carnes both formerly of Oil City and Jean (Patterson)Tobin, formerly of Corry, PA.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral for family will be held on Wednesday.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oil City Church of the Nazarene.

