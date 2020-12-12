Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died on December 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born on December 30, 1923, in Falls Creek and was the daughter of the late Arnold Cribbs and Mary Alda (Wampler) Shick.

During her childhood years, the family moved back to the Shick homestead in Mayport. At 16 years old, she married the love of her life, Russell Yeany Sr., the two eloped to Winchester, VA. They started their life together in an apartment on the Yeany Farm in Mayport and later moved to Hawthorn, PA, where they raised their three children, Russ Jr., Ron Sr., and Janice.

In 1960, they bought their dream home in the country, located on Town Run Road in Fairmount City also known as the old Sherman home place. This was the same property where Marjorie’s mother-in-law was born.

Marge worked on the assembly line at Sylvania and Cameron and was a clerk at Herbert’s Market in New Bethlehem for many years. Finishing up her career, she and Russ traveled daily to Tionesta Sand and Gravel plant in Tidioute where she worked at the weigh station. The truckers gave her the CB handle “Weight Watcher”.

She and Russ were happily married for 68 years. After his passing on April 26, 2008, she remained at their home for 3 years until she decided to downsize into an apartment in South Bethlehem, PA. After a couple years, she moved into Edgewood Height in New Bethlehem. During her stay, she enjoyed spending time reminiscing with her co-workers and friends from Hawthorn.

After living almost a year at Edgewood Heights, she fell and broke her hip. She then went to Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo for rehab and decided to make this her home.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice Yeany of Clarion, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, twelve great great grandchildren, and one sister, Alice McGinnis of Maryland.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell Yeany, Jr. and Ronald Yeany, Sr., a daughter-in-law, Connie Yeany, and two sisters, Sarah Metz and Betty Belton.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

