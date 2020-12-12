Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82 of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.

Born July 28, 1938, in Seneca, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Whitten Cobler.

She graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox in 1957.

On September 12, 1957, Marjory married Ronald Garris and the couple recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

She was a homemaker and was elected to the post of Richland Township, Venango County, Tax Collector. She served in that position for 28 years.

Marjory continued her mother’s legacy as a rug maker but was also a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and reading.

She was the recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Marjory’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald; three daughters, Patricia (Stephen) Amsler of Mercer, Susan (John) Rusnak, of Cranberry Township, and Melissa (Doug) Wetzel of Sligo; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Marjory is also survived by a brother, Douglas Cobler and a sister, Mary Switzer (Ray) Whitling, all of Knox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark, and a brother, Edward Cobler.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private family services will be held at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, in Knox with Marjory’s grandson, Reverend Justin R. Amsler, pastor of the McDonald Presbyterian Church in McDonald, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given in the name of Marjory Garris to the Clarion Forest VNA and Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or online at www.cfva.org/donations.asp.

Online condolences may be sent to Marjory’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

