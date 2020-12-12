Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on December 11, 2020.

Born on September 17, 1948 in Meadville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Henry Cheers and Lorraine Reed.

Mary was married to her soulmate, Tom Maul, who preceded her in death in 1993.

She retired after many years as a RSA at Polk Center and was also a school bus driver for Franklin School District for over 30 years.

As a very kind soul, Mary was passionate about helping others and her family. She was extremely active in her grandchildren’s school and sports activities. Staying busy with her love of music, Mary enjoyed playing the piano. In her spare time, she crocheted and knitted afghans for Welcome Every Child, she enjoyed sewing and quilting, and assembling jigsaw puzzles, loved to bake, and was also part of the homemakers group through her church as well as an active member of her senior citizens group.

With an unwavering love of the Lord, Mary was a devoted member of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer and participated in any activity offered by the church.

Mary cherished her family making sure that each one of them was abundantly loved. She was well known for always putting others first, helping anyone in need, with a zeal for life and an incredible sense of humor.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Michael P. Zinz (Mary) of Franklin, and Andrew Zinz (Susan) of Franklin; her daughter, Melissa Burk of Franklin; her seven grandchildren, Lorraine Cochran (Benjamin) of Franklin, Katherine Zinz of Franklin, Debra Shevitz (Capt. Jacob) of North Carolina, Samantha Metzger of Masury, Ohio, Matthew Burk (fiancee Lindsey Wood) of Polk, Austin Zinz of Franklin, and Alexander Zinz of Franklin; as well as three great-grandchildren, Michael Cochran of Franklin, Benjamin Cochran, Jr. of Franklin, and Brantlee Burk of Polk.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Zinz, her son-in-law, John Burk, and her dearest friend Crystal Fitzgerald.

As per the family’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary’s honor to the Kirkland Cancer Foundation located at P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA 16323 and the Cooperstown United Methodist Church located at 156 Cooperstown Road, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

