Nellie Kay (Mathers) Winters, 79, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, while a patient at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on October 28, 1941, to the late John and Catherine (Gardlock) Mathers in Brookville, PA. Nellie attended Brookville High School.

On April 6, 1968, Nellie married James C. “Jim” Winters at the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA; he survives her.

Nellie worked at Sylvania in Brookville and Cameron in Reynoldsville. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville. Nellie enjoyed camping, going to casinos, and watching Pittsburgh sports, especially with her family. Nellie and Jim loved traveling together and managed to visit all fifty states. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with them.

In addition to her husband, Nellie is survived by three children, Brian J. Winters, Rodney C. (Tami) Winters, and Pamela K. Hannold; two sisters, Doris Marnati and Ruth Brosius; four grandchildren, Nellie E. Hannold, Lauren R. Winters, Breanna K. Hannold, and Malaina M. Hannold; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nellie is preceded in passing by three brothers, Don Mathers, Jack Mathers, and Jim Mathers; and one sister, Shirley Barnett. A funeral service will be broadcast on Monday, December 14, 2020, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson.

Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson County, PA. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church, 205 Jefferson Street, Brookville, PA 15825, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

