New Restrictions Putting Additional Strain on Local Businesses

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The new restrictions related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts announced by Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday have put even more stress on already strained small businesses in our area.

Jason Conley, owner of Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar in Shippenville and Cousin Basils Italian Restaurant and Bar in Clarington, told exploreClarion.com: “We’ll persevere and get through this, but I’m really worried about our staff, especially the servers and the bartenders.

“They depend on these tips. I had quite a few of them break down and start crying when they heard about the shutdown.”

Conley noted that his restaurant staff has been working especially hard through the pandemic to make sure that exceptionally high levels of cleanliness are maintained and to have their industry then “singled out” again is particularly difficult.

“This is really putting the screws to some of the smaller businesses. And, I’m afraid it won’t be just three weeks as Governor Wolf stated. I think the cases will keep rising, and they’ll keep us shut down for indoor dining for a longer period of time.”

While both of Conley’s locations won’t be able to offer indoor dining, they will remain open for take-out and curbside. Nevertheless, they will be closing an hour earlier, at 8:00 p.m. rather than 9:00 p.m. because of the new mandate.

“People have been very supportive of us, even with just carry-out,” Conley added.

Jeremy Borowski, co-owner of Clarion River Brewing Company, echoed some of Conley’s sentiments about how this has affected not only businesses but also their employees.

“We know that we have exceeded the expectations for cleanliness and sanitation and are disappointed that this industry is taking the brunt of the financial hurt,” Borkowski said.

“I am sad that we have to cut some of our employees to part-time and lay off others, but our team is strong, and we will get through this.”

Borowski added that the support they have received from the local community has been heartening, and they hope people continue to support them and other small local businesses during the indoor dining shutdown.

“We ask that they consider purchasing gift cards or merchandise from our website at clarionriverbrew.com. Supporting local has never been so important.”

County Seat co-owner Mary Lenhart reported that while restaurants have continued to take a “big hit” this year, she doesn’t see the new indoor dining shutdown making a big difference.

“Business has been so slow the last couple of weeks, I’m not thinking it will make a whole lot of difference, but I could be wrong,” Lenhart said.

The County Seat plans to be open for take-out from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kathy Wagner, the Liberty House Restaurant in Clarion has made the decision to close until the shutdown of indoor dining is over, according to manager Kathy Wagner.

Wagner said the restaurant has already seen a drastic decline in business with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Last week was the slowest it has been since March. This isn’t going to be pleasant.”

Chelsea Alexander, of Mechanistic Brewing Company, noted that while the COVID-19 virus has definitely had a negative effect on sales everywhere, the new restrictions aren’t going to make much of a difference at Mechanistic, as they already voluntarily switched to takeout only in November.

“It breaks our heart to not be able to provide work for our staff, but are envisioning a spectacular spring and will be ready to roll as soon as the weather breaks for outdoor service,” Alexander said.

Alexander also noted that the local community has been understanding of their choice.

