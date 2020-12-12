Pittsburgh Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Local Man

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Pittsburgh man is facing criminal charges after reportedly threatening to kill a Beaver Township man.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cody Blake Armstrong in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on November 30.

The charges are the result of an Instagram message that Armstrong sent to a known male victim in October.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Graham, of PSP Clarion, was dispatched to the lobby of PSP Clarion station in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 2:44 p.m. on October 21, regarding a known man who was there to report a threatening Instagram message that he received.

Upon interviewing the victim, he provided a screenshot of the message he received while he was at his residence on Popetown Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that on October 20, at 10:58 p.m. Cody Blake Armstrong sent the victim the following Instagram message:

“Block me on fb you (derogatory name) I’ll slit your (expletive) throat while I (expletive) your mother and make her watch you bleed out. (Derogatory name.) Send me your address so I can come murder your (expletive) or even better yet I’ll send you mine so I can kill you without having to leave the house. You must think your some hard (expletive). Blocking me before I can reply. You’re a (derogatory name). Please give me the satisfaction of slaughtering your (derogatory name). Cmon spit it out.”

Armstrong was arraigned in front of Judge Heeter at 8:30 a.m. on December 11 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc., Misdemeanor 3

He was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on January 5, 2021, with Judge Heeter presiding.

