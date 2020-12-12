Shirley M. Martz, 81, of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020, at McKinley Health Care.

Born in Brookville on March 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Hughs Smith.

She was a graduate of Brookville High School.

On June 2, 1961, in Strattanville, she married Mervin T. Martz. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Martz was a talented seamstress and caregiver. She was very talented in the Art of Crocheting. A loving mother and caregiver to many, her greatest joy was caring for her family. Giving handmade gifts to those she loved brought a huge SMILE to her face. Gifted with a Green Thumb she was an avid gardener as well as loving all types of music. Always with a smile on her face, she made the world a happier place for those around her.

Her survivors include her devoted daughter, Patty (Bill) Magagnotti and their children, Owen, Olivia, Matthew, and Eric and their children, Sofiya and Haisley; her son, Terry (Pam) Smith and their children, Heather and Kelly; a loving daughter in law, Penny Martz and her children, Carter Martz and Nickita (Morgan) Fetterman and her children, Grayson and Carson, daughters, Pam Blake, and her son, Anthony; Peg Anderson, and her daughter, Anna; and Leigh Shoup, and her children, Tommy and Missie; three brothers, Harold, George, and Rich Smith; and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry A. Martz.

Due to the current restrictions and recommendation associated with Corona Virus, services will be held at a later date for Mrs. Martz.

Her final resting place will be in Worthville Cemetery, beside the love of her life and her beloved son.

Arrangements are under the direction of Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

