SPONSORED: Hemporia of Clarion & DuBois Now Taking Phone Orders, Offering Free Shipping
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area Hemporia of Clarion and DuBois is encouraging everyone to take advantage of their free shipping.
Call the Clarion store at 814-297-8207 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or the DuBois store at 814-503-8762 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to place your order over the phone, and they will ship your order out the same day or next morning, depending on the time of day the order is placed.
It usually takes two to three business days to receive the order, so don’t let yourself run out of product before ordering.
Follow our Hemporia Clarion, DuBois Facebook and Instagram pages for new products, deals, and giveaways.
Special offers are posted weekly including Tincture Tuesday and Wellness Wednesday.
Hemporia Clarion business hours have been temporarily changed to:
Monday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Hemporia Clarion is located at the 800 Center along Main Street in Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia Clarion on Facebook.
Hemporia DuBois hours are as follows:
Monday through Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Hemporia DuBois is located at the 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia DuBois on Facebook.
