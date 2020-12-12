 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Hemporia of Clarion & DuBois Now Taking Phone Orders, Offering Free Shipping

Saturday, December 12, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

hemporia-phone-ordersCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area Hemporia of Clarion and DuBois is encouraging everyone to take advantage of their free shipping.

Call the Clarion store at 814-297-8207 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or the DuBois store at 814-503-8762 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to place your order over the phone, and they will ship your order out the same day or next morning, depending on the time of day the order is placed.

It usually takes two to three business days to receive the order, so don’t let yourself run out of product before ordering.

Follow our Hemporia Clarion, DuBois Facebook and Instagram pages for new products, deals, and giveaways.

Special offers are posted weekly including Tincture Tuesday and Wellness Wednesday.

Hemporia Clarion business hours have been temporarily changed to:
Monday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

Hemporia Clarion is located at the 800 Center along Main Street in Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia Clarion on Facebook.

Hemporia DuBois hours are as follows:
Monday through Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

Hemporia DuBois is located at the 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia DuBois on Facebook.

Hemporia_Logo_Final(2)(1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.