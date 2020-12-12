 

State Police Release Details of Harassment Incident in Farmington Township

Saturday, December 12, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police - new 6/17/2019FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of an incident of harassment that recently occurred in Leeper.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a disturbance involving two neighbors around 10:30 a.m. on December 5, at a property on Leaf Circle, Maple Drive, in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The disturbance was concluded prior to troopers arriving on the scene.

Following an investigation of the incident, a charge of harassment was filed on 76-year-old Chester H. Stuckey Sr., of Leeper, for “engaging in conduct that contained no legitimate purpose.”

The following charge was filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Friday, December 11:

– Harassment/Acts to Annoy, Summary

According to court documents, the case status is “awaiting plea.”

The victim is a 66-year-old Clarion man.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, December 11, 2020.


