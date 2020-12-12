Support These Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Pandemic Restrictions

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.

UPDATED: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020

We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.

CLARION COUNTY

D

Deer Creek Winery – Food & Wine Takeout/Curbside.

3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Call: 814-354-7392

Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

K

Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery

626 Lawsonham Road Rimersburg, PA 16248

Open seven days a week.

Sundays, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Daily Specials.

Call: 814-473-8250

Front window – pick up area.

Click here to view Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.

S

Subway – Takeout

– Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746

– Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131

– New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar – Carryout/Curbside.

21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Daily Specials.

Call ahead to place your order: 814-226-7013

Click here to view Sweet Basil’s menu and daily specials.

V

Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer.

31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233

Call: 814-744-9960

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

W

Washington House – Takeout Only – Food & Beer.

Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326

Call: 814-354-2929

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

S

Subway – Takeout

– Ford City, 724-763-2020

– Worthington, 724-297-3132

– Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736

– Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

T

The Allegheny Grille – Takeout/Curbside/Delivery.

40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Delivery: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Call: 724-659-5701

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

C

Cousin Basils – Takeout/Curbside.

10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828

Open seven days a week.

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Daily Specials.

Call ahead to place your order: 814-752-2486

Click here to view Cousin Basils’ menu and daily specials.

P

Punxsy Pizza – Curbside/Delivery.

115 N. Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767

Hours of Operation:

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Contactless Delivery Available

• Curbside / Parking Lot pick-up Available

• Orders will be taken up until 15 minutes before closing.

Call: 814-938-8132

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

VENANGO COUNTY

B

Benjamin’s Roadhouse – Carryout/Delivery.

1211 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Open seven days a week.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Call: 814-432-7010

C

Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – Takeout/curbside/Delivery.

630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301

Kitchen Open Until 10:00 p.m.

Delivery, Oil City area, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Call: 814-676-9226

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

L

Liberty Street Ale House – Pickup.

1411 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

Click here to view the menu.

Call: 814-437-1115

T

That Place Eatery – Take Out Only

109 State Rte 3005, Kennerdell, PA 16374

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Call: 814-908-0030 to place an order.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

The Grandview Grille’s Fat Dogs

708 Grandview Road Oil City, PA 16301

Click here to view the menu.

Call: 814-346-1898

V

Villa Italia Ristorante – Takeout.

904 E. 2nd Street, Oil City, PA 16301

11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Call: 814-677-1264

W

Wanango Country Club – Dood & Beer Takeout.

314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343

Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Visit their website to view their takeout menu.

Call: 814-676-8133

We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.