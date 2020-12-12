Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home on Thursday evening, December 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.

He was born in Franklin on December 7, 1949, to the late William R. and Kathern (Anderson) Shawgo.

Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1967 through 1970, during the Vietnam War. He spent 15 months in Korea and worked as a heavy equipment operator. He received a letter of appreciation from General Westmoreland.

Mr. Shawgo was a member of the Local Laborers Union #323.

He was of the protestant faith.

Tom enjoyed woodworking and traveling with friends, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was employed for 37 years in the construction industry, working for Strickland’s, J.C. Lee, Renick Brothers, R.L. Johnson, and Brown Boiler Works.

Mr. Shawgo was married in Rockland on June 10, 1967, to the former Judith Dailey, and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2010.

He is survived by three children, Jeanie Vogan and husband Doug of Sandy Lake, Thomas E. “Russ” Shawgo and his wife Katina of Franklin, and Keith A. Shawgo and wife Melanie of Rockland; his grandchildren include Cody Vogan and wife Rebecca, Benjamin Vogan, Brandon Shawgo, Brady Shawgo, Hailey Shawgo, Izzak Shawgo, and Logan Shawgo.

Also surviving are five sisters: Patricia Foust and husband Rodney of Tennessee, Cathy Mabus of Plumer, Barbie Satterly and husband Dave of Franklin, Debbie Duesser and husband Greg of Tacoma, Washington, and Tammy Coleman and husband Don of Plumer; a brother, Jim Shawgo and wife Sherry of Oil City; numerous nieces and nephews, and his mother-in-law, Florence Dailey of Sugarcreek.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Heigley and her husband Carl; a sister, Marlene Dolan; a brother, Bill Shawgo; and his father-in-law, Bill Dailey.

Per Tom’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. His family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Veterans Administration.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA Foundation), the Veterans Administration, or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hilebest.com.

