Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

He was born in Oil City on May 21, 1951, to the late Ralph and Kathryn (Reese) Myers.

Tom attended Cranberry Schools.

He was a former member of the Coon and Fox Club.

He was of the protestant faith.

In his earlier years, Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mountain biking. He recently enjoyed working with honeybees and was a novice beekeeper.

Tom was “jack of all trades” and worked several jobs throughout his life, including Penn Line Service, Foster Forbes Glass Plant, and Hegedus Aluminum.

He was married in St. Joseph Church in Oil City to the former Suzanne M. (Glass), and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Christopher L. Myers of Reno; two grandchildren, Austin D. Myers of Indiana, PA, and Christina L. Myers of New York City; a sister, Sandy Myers of Franklin; two brothers, Robert and Scott Myers of Oil City; two half-sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Myers and Melissa “Missy” Myers of Oil City; a half-brother, Mark Myers of Oil City; two step-sisters, Linda Marsh of Oil City and Tammy Goodman of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Jim Myers; and a sister, Phyllis Goodman.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To express online condolences to Tom’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

