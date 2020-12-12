Well-Known Business Owner Peg Buzard Passes Away

Margaret (Peg) Lucille Miller Buzard, age 83, of Mayport, passed away at Clarion Hospital on December 11, 2020.

Born on October 9, 1937 in Reynoldsville, to the late Lloyd “Pete” and Alathea( Himes) Miller.

She graduated from Clarion Limestone High school in 1954. Margaret married Raleigh Scott Buzard in 1954. He preceded her in death in August 1994. She worked for Sylvania for 3 years, was acting Postmaster in Limestone for 1 year, and then went to beauty school and had her own shop for 8 years. She owned Peg and Scotts Bar for 14 years and had the flower shop at the Clarion mall for 8 years. She was also a bartender at the Clarion Moose for 1 year, worked at Quick Stop Exit 60 and worked at Arby’s until her retirement.

Peg enjoyed doing yard work, crocheting, puzzles, and spending time with her family during the holidays.

She is survived by four children, Cindy Merryman (Ken Lee), Mike (Wendy) Buzard, Sam Buzard, and Deb (Rick) Harmon. One sister, Ruth Zellers and one brother, Melvin (Joan) Miller. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and13 great-grandchildren.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Ben Buzard, a step-daughter and great grandson.

