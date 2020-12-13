Support These Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Pandemic Restrictions
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.
UPDATED: 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020
We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.
CLARION COUNTY
D
Deer Creek Winery – Food & Wine Takeout/Curbside.
3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 814-354-7392
Visit their Facebook page here for more information.
K
Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery
626 Lawsonham Road Rimersburg, PA 16248
Open seven days a week.
Sundays, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Daily Specials:
SUNDAY, December 13: Stuffed Pork Chops
MONDAY, December 14: Chili dogs
TUESDAY, December 15: Ham and Scalloped Potatoes, Liver and Onions
WEDNESDAY, December 16: Hamballs, 4 Pc Chicken, or Fish Sandwich
THURSDAY, December 17: Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti, or Lasagna
FRIDAY, December 18: Fish
SATURDAY, December 19: Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Call: 814-473-8250
Front window – pick up area.
Click here to view Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.
S
Subway – Takeout
– Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
– Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
– New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar – Carryout/Curbside.
21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Daily Specials:
SUNDAY: Burger Sunday
MONDAY: Ravioli Monday
TUESDAY: Lasagna
WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00
THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)
FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00
SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25
Call ahead to place your order: 814-226-7013
Click here to view Sweet Basil’s menu and daily specials.
T
The Allegheny Grille – Takeout/Curbside/Delivery.
40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Delivery: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 724-659-5701
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
The Wayside Restaurant – Takeout
1123 Old Fryburg Road Lucinda, PA 16235
Tuesday through Saturday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
For more information visit their Facebook page here.
Call: 814-226-7344
V
Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer.
31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233
Call: 814-744-9960
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
W
Washington House – Takeout Only – Food & Beer.
Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326
Call: 814-354-2929
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
S
Subway – Takeout
– Ford City, 724-763-2020
– Worthington, 724-297-3132
– Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
– Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
C
Cousin Basils – Takeout/Curbside.
10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Daily Specials.
Call ahead to place your order: 814-752-2486
Click here to view Cousin Basils’ menu and daily specials.
P
Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant – Take Out through drive-thru
234 Allegheny Blvd Brookville, PA 15825
MONDAY – Closed
TUESDAY – Closed
WEDNESDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
THURSDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
FRIDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
SATURDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
SUNDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Call and check Facebook for daily specials.
Call: 814-849-7357
Punxsy Pizza – Curbside/Delivery.
115 N. Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Hours of Operation:
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
• Contactless Delivery Available
• Curbside / Parking Lot pick-up Available
• Orders will be taken up until 15 minutes before closing.
Call: 814-938-8132
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
VENANGO COUNTY
B
Benjamin’s Roadhouse – Carryout/Delivery.
1211 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Open seven days a week.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 814-432-7010
C
Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – Takeout/curbside/Delivery.
630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301
Kitchen Open Until 10:00 p.m.
Delivery, Oil City area, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Call: 814-676-9226
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
L
Liberty Street Ale House – Pickup.
1411 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Click here to view the menu.
Call: 814-437-1115
T
That Place Eatery – Take Out Only
109 State Rte 3005, Kennerdell, PA 16374
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Call: 814-908-0030 to place an order.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page.
The Grandview Grille’s Fat Dogs
708 Grandview Road Oil City, PA 16301
Click here to view the menu.
Call: 814-346-1898
V
Villa Italia Ristorante – Takeout.
904 E. 2nd Street, Oil City, PA 16301
11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call: 814-677-1264
W
Wanango Country Club – Dood & Beer Takeout.
314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343
Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Visit their website to view their takeout menu.
Call: 814-676-8133
