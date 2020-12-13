 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.


