All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Blaine Taylor
Blaine Taylor served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Blaine M. Taylor
Born: September 29, 1943
Died: September 24, 2020
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Blaine served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967.
He also served his community through his memberships with the New Hope Community Church and the American Legion in Clarion.
Following his funeral service at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion, full military honors were accorded.
He was laid to rest in Clarion Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.