Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, December 11, 2020.

Born February 19, 1943, in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Ruth E. (Ruggles) Sharp, Sr.

On January 2, 1960, Barbara married the love of her life, James E. Wolfgong, Sr., whom she had the joyous pleasure of sharing the next 47 years with; he preceded her in death on January 23, 2007.

Throughout her life, Barbara worked as an Admissions Clerk for the old Franklin Regional Medical Center and was also a Cashier for Buyer’s Fair and Shop N’ Save, jobs that gave her opportunities to meet with people, something that she loved to do.

Barbara was known to be a social butterfly and loved to stop and have a chat with someone. An active member of the community, Barbara was also involved in and worked with many children’s groups, such as Cub Scouts, Webelos, Girl Scouts, and Junior Church. She loved playing games of all kinds and was involved in many card clubs.

With deep-rooted and unshakable faith, Barbara loved her God and used every opportunity He gave her to give back to others, whether it be through the church or in her spare time. During her time as a member of the Galloway United Methodist Church, Barbara’s friendly smile and big personality could be found at every event, in Sunday School, as the church Secretary, and with Meals-on-Wheels. She knew she was blessed with a wonderful family, both her own and church, friends, and community, and often took time to “count those blessings” of hers.

Out of all those she touched with her joy, her most cherished memories will be those of her family, and all of the times she spent playing the “I Love You The Most” game with all of her grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.

Left to honor and remember her legacy are her three sons, James E. Wolfgong, Jr., and Michael S. Wolfgong and his wife, Heather, both of Franklin, and Shawn R. Wolfgong and his wife, Denise, of Grovetown, GA; her daughter, Joy D. McGinnis and her husband, Bill, of Franklin; her nine grandchildren, Deanna, Amber, Christina, Brooke, Mikala, and Lexie Wolfgong, Victoria Byrd and her husband, Justin, Alyssa McGinnis, and MacKenzie Ryan and her husband, Chris; her five great-grandchildren, Madyson Taylor, Kolton Ryan, Winnie Ryan, and Damien and Griffyn Byrd; her three brothers, William A. Sharp and his wife, Helen, Norman L. Sharp and his wife, Sandra, and Bruce W. Sharp and his wife, Helen, all of Franklin. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, George McCool of Harborcreek, PA; and by her two sisters-in-law, Ethel Sharp, and Jean Sharp.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her two brothers, Howard Sharp, and Robert Sharp; and by her two sisters, Marion Sharp, and Donna McCool.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Barbara at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

