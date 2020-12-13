Becker Encourages Community to Rally Around Businesses Affected By Wolf’s COVID-19 Restrictions

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry issued the following statement regarding the latest mitigation efforts:

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry continues to believe that our businesses and nonprofits are the very best, and are adhering to all CDC Guidelines, masking and social distancing.

Our amazing businesses that we have here in Clarion County understand that only by “doing the right thing” will they survive, as their clients and customers provide the judgment. The new targeted mitigations that Governor Wolf announced on Thursday, will seriously affect restaurants (prohibiting indoor dining, limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings), event venues, small businesses, gyms, extracurricular school activities for our students, and the entertainment industry.

These restrictions at any time would have serious economic consequences but will be devastating to many this holiday season. The holiday season is one that many businesses count on every year for their business health and survival, along with nonprofits that are unable to host fundraising events this holiday season, after having to cancel many, if not all, during 2020.

We understand the importance of the health and welfare of our citizens, and the impact on our healthcare systems. We are fortunate to have the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital right here in Clarion County.

The economic concerns and survivals of businesses and nonprofits in this pandemic are of tremendous concern. National statistics show that approximately 30 percent of businesses will not survive. Furthermore, when the Governor was given the opportunity to support the business community with Liability Protection, passed by the PA Senate and House, he vetoed the measure, in H.B. 1737.

We at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry encourages our community to rally in support of our businesses and nonprofits, adversely affected by the Governor’s most recent orders, in an attempt to overcome them.

We encourage you to reach out to restaurants, order gift certificates. Send a donation to a business in the “Entertainment Industry” (i.e. the local gyms, bowling alley, museums, libraries, and movie theatres) to show you support them yesterday, today and for all the tomorrow’s yet to come.

Remember – Be Safe, Wear a Mask, Keep 6 Feet Apart, Shop Early/Shop Often/Shop Clarion and support our businesses and non-profit organizations.