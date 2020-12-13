 

Five New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Clarion County

Sunday, December 13, 2020 @ 08:12 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

17848 DOH Testing LabHARRISBURG, Pa. – According to the Pa. Department of Health, as of Sunday, December 13, 2020, Clarion County reported five new deaths bringing the death toll to 21. Fifty additional coronavirus cases were also reported bringing the county’s total to 1,599.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new cases, bringing their total to 160.

Venango County reported two new deaths bringing the death toll to 21. Sixty-six additional coronavirus cases were also reported bringing the county’s total to 1,627.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/13/20 – 10,684
12/12/20 – 11,084
12/11/20 – 12,745
12/10/20 – 11,972
12/09/20 – 8,703
12/08/20 – 10,170
12/07/20 – 6,330

LOCAL REGION

County   Previous Total New Cases Total Cases   Deaths
Armstrong 2417 52 2469 56 (1 new)
Butler 6320 213 6533 124 (1 new)
Clarion 1549 50 1599 21 (5 new)
Clearfield 2728 83 2811 25
Crawford 3588 89 3677 45 (2 new)
Elk 836 19 855 12 (1 new)
Forest 154 6 160 2
Indiana 3277 74 3351 78 (5 new)
Jefferson 1385 19 1404  18  (3 new)
McKean 1007 25 1032 6
Mercer 4292 152 4444 75 (2 new)
Venango 1561 66 1627 21 (2 new)
Warren 755 26 781 5


The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of Sunday, December 13, that there were 10,684 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 491,802.

There were 129 new deaths reported since Saturday, December 12, for a total of 12,436 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
  • Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts


