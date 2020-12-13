Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, PA, died Friday December 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.

Born January 20, 1961, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Donald & Norma Lawrence Shreve.

Brenda had worked at K & B Pizza.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and doing jigsaw puzzles.

She attended the Cornerstone Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three children, Kenneth Umstead & his wife Nicole of Rouseville, Billy Joe Umstead of Oil City, and Kelly Umstead of Oil City; and the following grandchildren, Angela, Melanie, Jayden, Caden, Connor, Kassity, Colton, Chelsey, Leland, Caleb, and Drake.

She is also survived by three brothers, Gary Dennis of Oil City, Larry Dennis of Altoona, and Donald “Bear” Shreve of Oil City; two sisters, Karen Wakefield of Titusville, and Susan Shreve of Polk.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Spence and two sisters, Patty Shreve and Sharon Best.

Due To Covid-19 regulations, the immediate family will have a private viewing and funeral service with Fr. Ian McElrath, presiding.

Memorials may be made the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

